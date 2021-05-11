To the editor:
Carlton Fletcher, I beg to differ. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not just a seat warmer. She represents a constituency that believes that government should be reduced to that which can be drowned in a bathtub. Such is their response to life in the 21st century.
These are the people who, in the 1800s, would have moved farther and farther west, seeking room for their own self-sufficiency, and a very primitive (read limited) governance. They eventually reached the Pacific Ocean, and the west coast began to fill with the people from whom they wanted to escape. They're still to be found in eastern Oregon, eastern Washington, Nevada, Idaho and Montana, all sparsely populated places. Think Cliven Bundy. Need I add, white.
Then, in the 20th century, they headed to Alaska. If they bothered to vote, they elected Sarah Palin.
Green's voters should have been born in the 1800s, but they're stuck in the 21st century. In northwest Georgia. And they don't understand how to function in 21st-century society.
Daniel Wheeler
Albany
