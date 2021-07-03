To all:
Once again it appears that my phone has been hacked. The culprits are asking for people to friend me on Facebook and some are asking for money to help me get out of trouble.
Please listen to me. I do not have a Facebook account. I do not do social media, and I would never ask anyone of you to help me by way of social media. I would ask you as a friend.
This is a political year, and many have made it obvious that they want me unseated. I have made it obvious that they will need to be prepared to work hard if they want Ward III.
I am truly saddened that this is what the political atmosphere has become in our community and country. I do not open emails I don’t recognize or answer calls if I don’t recognize the numbers. That statement is meant for the hackers/haters. Please take the time you spend doing wrong and actually try helping a person in need.
Happy July 4th to all and double that to the men and women who fight for our rights.
With much respect,
Commissioner B.J. Fletcher
Albany City Commission Ward III
