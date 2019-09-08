A working mom’s guide to maintaining a “perfect” house:
1) Let the toddler sleep until five minutes before you have to leave the house. Allow toddler to choose her own clothes. Everyone will cry. Tiny clothes will be strewn everywhere. The cat will hide for at least 24 hours.
2) Get your child involved in cleaning up. Let her put her own toys away. She made the mess, right? At least one toy will go in a toy bin. Mom may, at some point, threaten to throw all of the toys away. Everyone will cry.
3) When cleaning the bathtub, make sure to rinse thoroughly to keep any nasty chemicals from coming into contact with child’s skin. That evening, let child’s father handle bath time. Next morning, mom will slip on the conditioner daddy allowed the child to use as paint in the bathtub. Repeat for several days until mom suffers a strain or sprain of something major. Shower curtain rod will almost certainly need replacing.
4) After allowing the enraged toddler to brush her own teeth, use the water and toothpaste splattered all over the bathroom as a multipurpose cleaner. Also, the cat has never been cleaner. Repeat twice a day.
5) While washing dishes, make sure to include your husband and your child. It’s a family event. It’s also important that dishwater cover every square inch of countertop. And floor.
6) Including your children in pet care is so very important. Allow your child to put out the pet food. Sweep or vacuum up the stray pieces from under the refrigerator. And the stove. And probably the bed. Repeat two to seven times a day, depending on how many times you hear “mama, the kitty’s hungry.” Comfort the cat ,who is now skulking behind the refrigerator or latched onto the ceiling.
7) Ask your husband to put dinner in the crockpot or oven. He will call, video chat, and send 15 text messages to accomplish what you typically accomplish in a sleep-drunk stupor before leaving the house for work in the morning. Run by Zaxby’s on the way home. Forget somebody’s ranch. Everyone will cry.
8) To maintain the optimal stylish appearance of your home, embrace the rustic chic look. If your coffee table, dining table, TV stand, and general household decor start out with intentionally scratched paint and dings, you won’t be as ... distressed ... when something bad happens as you would be otherwise. (See what I did there?)
9) Furthermore, make sure your couches and chairs are made of cheap, synthetic materials. That way, you can just wipe off whatever sticky, gross, unidentifiable things appear on them with baby wipes, Clorox wipes, tears, etc. The uglier and cheaper they are, the less attached you get and the easier they are to part with when they start to smell. The fine people at the Febreze corporation ain’t got nothing on my kid.
10) Laundry. Just all the laundry. 24/7 laundry. When you’re done washing, your child or your husband will immediately spill something/pee on something/break something that requires more laundry. It’s the laundry circle of life.
And while all of these little distractions and difficulties can be frustrating, I still love seeing my sweet little one learn to do new and different tasks. It takes a lot of patience and grace from both of us, but we’re getting there.
Now, where’s the damn cat?