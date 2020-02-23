House Bill 545 will protect farmers’ rights to produce safe and abundant food here in Georgia, and Georgia Farm Bureau urges lawmakers to pass the legislation. The purpose of the bill is to prevent established farms from being unfairly harassed and forced out of business as nuisances.
For decades, farmers have relied on Georgia’s current “right to farm” laws to protect their livelihoods when development moves close to a farm. Recent cases in other states have demonstrated that Georgia’s laws are no longer adequate.
Activist environmental groups and trial lawyers who oppose conventional farming practices have been successful in bringing decisions where millions of dollars were awarded to plaintiffs, putting family farms out of business. These groups force change by convincing jurors that farming causes noises, smells, and other nuisances that negatively impact the quality of life in rural areas.
If the trend continues across the country labeling agriculture as a “nuisance,” we can say good-bye to locally grown food. Our food supply and food safety will be dependent on other countries.
As president of Georgia Farm Bureau, the state’s largest farm organization, I urge the Georgia legislature to pass House Bill 545 to protect farmers from frivolous lawsuits that threaten agriculture’s viability. As a lifelong farmer from Decatur County, it is crucial that we pass House Bill 545 so that people like my son and I can continue to produce food and fiber in Georgia. As a consumer, I want to make sure I have access to safe, affordable food. We all need to pass House Bill 545.
Gerald Long is president of Georgia Farm Bureau.
