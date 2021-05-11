To the Editor:
This summer will mark my first anniversary as a volunteer for a local organization. Last spring, a good friend invited me to become a member of her team volunteering for “Helping Hands Ending Hunger: Kids Helping Kinds.”
We serve one day a month, occasionally two, every month. During the past year, I have come to respect this organization and all those associated with it. The driving force behind the entire project is Cathy Revell, a retired Dougherty County School System teacher. She is an amazing force, inspiring everyone with her commitment and enthusiasm.
We have given out food at the Hope Center each month in all kinds of southwest Georgia weather, including extreme summer heat, fall rainy spells and the cold times of winter. Yet not one volunteer has complained, nor have any of the people we have served. And, yes, the people we serve are so appreciative and grateful.
During the past 30 years in Albany, I have recruited and trained many volunteers and also served as a volunteer. I believe Helping Hands is the most rewarding opportunity to serve and help those in our community who are the most underserved and in need.
Each month, I drive home with a happy heart. It’s a good feeling to know I’ve worked with and served with the best people in my hometown.
Gratefully,
Mari Wright
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.