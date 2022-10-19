To the Editor:
Herschel Walker was a great football player, but he would make a terrible senator.
He has promulgated election conspiracy theories. Despite railing against absentee fathers, he has fathered three children whose identities he kept secret. Though he claims to be pro-life, he reportedly paid for an abortion. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling.
He’s a habitual liar. He falsely claimed that he was valedictorian at his high school and that he graduated in the top 1% of his class at the University of Georgia.
He allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife. He once “talked about having a shoot-out with police.” Three years ago, he said, “I would take a gun, put it to my head, snap it.”
As someone who defended Georgia’s elections, I know how important it is to have serious people in office. Walker isn’t one.
We can’t afford to play Russian roulette with America’s future.
Baoky Vu
Decatur
