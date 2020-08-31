To the Editor
My wife and I recently adopted a dog (Buddy) from the Albany Humane Society. They had advertised the dog was heartworm free. We picked up the dog on Saturday the 22nd. He was neutered on Friday the 21st by Companion Animal Hospital, according to the kennel.
When we picked up the dog, he was covered from head to toe in dandruff. We were given a sheet of paper stating his bortdella shot, date and rabies, but nothing was filled in for the heartworm treatment, no dates. We were advised when he arrived, two months before he was tested negative, and given a pill once a month. The dog had no pain meds or collar to prevent him from biting the stitches.
We took the dog home, and he would not eat or drink at all, and was obviously in pain. After taking him to our local vet/animal hospital, we were informed that the dog was heartworm-positive. The snap test showed positive as well as the blood test. The worms were present in the blood smear.
Long story short, the animal shelter stated to me that Companion Animal Hospital would test the dog before putting him under for the procedure.
After confronting the director, I now get a new story that Companion Animal Hospital went by the shelter's paperwork. Also she could now provide me with the heartworm dates when the dog was given his medicine. Story changes. She also informed me that they are poor and they can only do so much.
Please investigate and print make everyone aware of the mistreatment of these animals. They are sending animals home in pain, without the proper paperwork for the owners, and I also believe they are not testing all animals for heartworms.
They have advised me that I could bring the dog back, but he is too sweet and I will not subject him to any further abuse.
Kenneth Beck
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.