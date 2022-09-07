To the Editor:
The midterm elections will be highly contentious, the vote will be challenged and rejected, and mail-in ballots will be contested.
To the Editor:
The midterm elections will be highly contentious, the vote will be challenged and rejected, and mail-in ballots will be contested.
In the 2020 election, the number of mail-in ballots grew to 1,300,000, an increase over a projected 250,000 mail-in ballots based on historical voting patterns.
Data from the 2020 election indicated that wait times for voting in person were less than two minutes with the exception of the first few days of early voting. Poll workers at the in-person voting locations were only marginally busy, while workers worked long hours opening, verifying and counting the mail-in ballots.
New identification requirement will lead to a substantial increase in rejected mail-in ballots with the number of rejected mail-in ballots greater than the margin of victory in many races. Additionally, the voter will need to log in to the Secretary of States’ website to verify that their mail-in ballot has been received and accepted.
Challenges to the election results can be minimized if the number of mail-in ballots can be reduced by in-person voting.
Your help is needed to encourage voters, if they can, to vote in person.
Please note that I use the phrase “if you can,” as I am aware that many voters have significant health concerns and do not want to risk going into a polling place. I am not in any way expecting these voters to vote in-person. Furthermore, I am not advocating making it more difficult for a person to vote by reducing a voter’s options for casting their vote.
— Mark Zwecker
Atlanta
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.