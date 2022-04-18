Herschel Walker, the wife abusing Texan is a black man who really hates Mexicans. So, of course, Herschel is a Republican tool. He is a U.S. Senate candidate who drools.

Put the football helmet back on that fool, Since Walker’s brain cells left are so few.

Senator Warnock (D-Ga.) will win again, Because Georgia is the GOP’s dead end. If it wasn’t bad enough that Herschel lies, Wacko Walker nearly took his ex-wife’s life!

Herschel of the GOP hater-archy is psycho, And he doesn’t live in Georgia, you know? Carpetbagger Walker will lose, Because these days, Georgia prefers Blue!

GOP gerrymandering and criminality aside, After his election loss, Herschel will hide. Fox “News” is all Walker will have left being ,A hero only to far-right football fan fascists.

Herschel Walker is O.J. Simpson in training. Former running back Walker prefers slaying, Because Herschel’s ex-wife divorced him. Walker will put his gun to her head again!

He choked his ex-wife unconscious in Texas, Where spousal abuse has legal acceptance. Herschel blames his 12 split personalities For his misogynistic homicidal tendencies.

But you know the real reason Walker is evil, Because Herschel is a Republican weasel.

https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/police-records-complicate-herschel-walkers-recovery-story-82805107

https://www.politifact.com/article/2022/apr/04/sorting-out-police-encounters-highlighted-ad-attac/

Jake Pickering

Eureka, Calif.

