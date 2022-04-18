Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 18, 2022 @ 7:45 pm
Herschel Walker, the wife abusing Texan is a black man who really hates Mexicans. So, of course, Herschel is a Republican tool. He is a U.S. Senate candidate who drools.
Put the football helmet back on that fool, Since Walker’s brain cells left are so few.
Senator Warnock (D-Ga.) will win again, Because Georgia is the GOP’s dead end. If it wasn’t bad enough that Herschel lies, Wacko Walker nearly took his ex-wife’s life!
Herschel of the GOP hater-archy is psycho, And he doesn’t live in Georgia, you know? Carpetbagger Walker will lose, Because these days, Georgia prefers Blue!
GOP gerrymandering and criminality aside, After his election loss, Herschel will hide. Fox “News” is all Walker will have left being ,A hero only to far-right football fan fascists.
Herschel Walker is O.J. Simpson in training. Former running back Walker prefers slaying, Because Herschel’s ex-wife divorced him. Walker will put his gun to her head again!
He choked his ex-wife unconscious in Texas, Where spousal abuse has legal acceptance. Herschel blames his 12 split personalities For his misogynistic homicidal tendencies.
But you know the real reason Walker is evil, Because Herschel is a Republican weasel.
https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/police-records-complicate-herschel-walkers-recovery-story-82805107
https://www.politifact.com/article/2022/apr/04/sorting-out-police-encounters-highlighted-ad-attac/
Jake Pickering
Eureka, Calif.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents held their monthly meeting at Albany State University on April 11-13, 2022. Click for more.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.