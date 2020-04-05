The tradition of greeting with a handshake has been discouraged whenever we have a flu-like epidemic. Now that the coronavirus, which started from the Chinese Wuhan city sometime in early December or late November, has become a pandemic so quickly, it is strongly recommended not to shake hands and to keep a safe distance.
It’s time to start following Indian tradition of greeting: When two people meet, they don’t shake hands but say "namaste." This is a compound word in Sanskrit language meaning “I bow to the goodness in you.” They greet with folded hands like praying hands, that signifies unity or togetherness. This form of greeting avoids physical contact and helps in maintaining safe distance. Also, this word is a manifestation of respect for each other because the greeter conveys the message that "I see goodness in you."
Yoga, another Indian tradition, has been embraced worldwide as people have found that regular Yoga practice brings physical and emotional well-being. So let’s adopt namaste for greetings, and help in reducing the transmission of these virus-borne diseases.
Namaste.
Surendra N. Pandey,
Albany
