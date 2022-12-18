To the Editor:
Contrary to assertions made by Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, inflation is not the cause of a proposed Georgia Power rate increase, but only a convenient excuse for it.
To the Editor:
Contrary to assertions made by Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols, inflation is not the cause of a proposed Georgia Power rate increase, but only a convenient excuse for it.
Georgians were already paying 50% above the national average for natural gas before inflation became a factor, due to regrettable industry involvement in deregulating gas in Georgia in the '90s.
Years of PSC approvals for high profit margins resulted in Georgians having the fifth-highest electric bills in the nation as of 2019, well before inflation began.
Information online clearly indicates that Georgia was one of the most expensive states for natural gas prices in 2020, prior to recent inflation problems.
It’s also noteworthy that before inflation began, Georgia Power and PSC members were blaming COVID for increased costs.
Plant Vogtle monitoring expert Don Grace was able to refute those claims in his reporting, and an assessment of Georgia’s energy costs by Rocky Mountain Institute found that low-income Georgians suffer disproportionately, putting them at great financial risk, made worse by the PSC’s increasing reliance on natural gas, undergoing rising market prices.
Under these circumstances, it’s especially troubling that the PSC unjustifiably restricts the implementation of rooftop solar power as a more equitable and affordable alternative to natural gas.
To protect residential energy consumers while preventing the worst climate-change hazards, the PSC must serve the public, not Georgia Power stockholders.
Echols is using inflation as a useful scapegoat. Although inflation has worsened the impacts of these unfair energy rates, it doesn’t justify them.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.