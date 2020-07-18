Dear Editor
It's been said that depression is anger without the enthusiasm. As I have contemplated the events of the last several weeks in our nation, and considered how I should or could respond, I came upon two quotes by Edmund Burke.
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
"Nobody made a greater mistake than he who did nothing because he could only do a little."
It is easy to swing between depression and anger over current events. But what can we do? We post on Facebook, and while it's comforting to see others feel the same way we do, what does it accomplish? So I solicit your suggestions.
One thing we can do is contact our elected officials -- local, state and federal -- and tell them we expect them to protect the lives and property of law-abiding citizens. We are at a pivotal point where the rule of law is being threatened by mob rule. We need our elected officials to lead or get out of office. We, and they, cannot remain silent. Silence connotes approval.
You can do something. Speak up. Contact your elected officials.
William Mitchell
Albany
