We didn’t give an inch to each other this Saturday, but on Sunday the University of Florida and University of Georgia return to working together on thousands of acres creating regional prosperity through plants.

If you love peaches and peanuts, drink OJ for breakfast, wear Gator or Bulldog T-shirts, or live in a wood-frame house, you’re part of why the food, agriculture and natural resources sector is Georgia’s No. 1 industry and second only to tourism in Florida.

J. Scott Angle is the University of Florida’s senior vice president for Agriculture and Natural Resources and leader of the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. He is the former dean of the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Nick Place is dean of the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. He is the former dean of UF/IFAS Extension.

Tags