“It must be borne in mind that the tragedy of life doesn’t lie in not reaching your goal. The tragedy lies in having no goal to reach. It isn’t a calamity to die with dreams unfulfilled, but it is a calamity not to dream. It is not a disaster to be unable to capture your ideal, but it is a disaster to have no ideal to capture. Not failure, but low aim is sin.”
— Benjamin Elijah Mays 6th president, Morehouse College
A couple of weeks ago, the Herald published an article of mine that was an opportunity to confront something that has long been important to my own development: failure and self-esteem. Growing up, I had speech issues, I stuttered and often had a hard time writing my thoughts out. Despite this, and after years of practice, I won speaking awards and published articles in my field all because I committed to dreaming of a better me and had the support to achieve.
As I entered Morehouse College, I would hear the echo of its 6th president, Benjamin Mays, saying that “not failure, but low aim is sin.” That refrain helped me as I would edit my papers by lamplight and rehearse my speeches over and over until the words became natural — still with the occasional stutter. I always set my sights on higher aims, dreams, and visions of a future me that could communicate in a way that would transform hearts and inspire minds to imagine a better world, a better Albany.
Not too long ago, I was speaking with an out-of-towner from a big city who now lives in Albany. As she prepared to enter her new job, she encountered paperwork issues, tardiness, and in some instances a lack of follow-through by her superiors. When these issues were brought to the attention of the powers that be, the response was often “well, welcome to Albany” as if the norm here is gross incompetence.
In actuality, she pointed out from her unique out-of-towner perspective, Albany seems to have an issue with self-esteem. You see, year after year, Albany has faced failures and trials; from some of the highest rates of violent crime to being hit by natural disasters and COVID-19. Historically, Albany’s own civil rights movement, the Albany Movement, has been portrayed by some as a failure. The culmination of these tough circumstances and failures for so many of the residents here has led to consistent feelings of hopelessness and an acceptance of things as they are.
The danger of a city where a great deal of folks feel hopeless and believe in the status quo is that the community is often willing to accept less than it deserves. In preserving this status quo, folks begin to cling to the few and far between instances where they can exert a bit of power and control. The danger in hopelessness is also in how it impacts our ability to dream and imagine.
Before the recent surge of a local awareness of the major movements for black lives and defunding the police, I studied aspects of the fundamental nature of violence and crime and advocated for thinking critically about how we deal with these social problems. Research indicates simply hiring more officers will not so easily lead to lower rates of crime. As a criminologist, I know that in order to create safer and more just societies, we must have community buy-in and innovation. Specifically, we must have what criminologists call “collective efficacy.”
The basic definition of collective efficacy is when a group of people commits to working efficiently to solve some problem or meeting some goal. We know that in communities with higher levels of collective efficacy, whether that be working to get new street signs or to stop the neighborhood Amazon package thief, we see lower levels of crime. Of course, the crime-reducing impact depends on the culture and values of the community, in addition to what is considered criminal in the first place. There is a clear dark side to collective efficacy.
We must, then, consider what happens when a group of people comes together and aims to ostracize certain members of its community while silencing the voices of those who dare dream. In general, when developing our collective goals, we must aim high and be willing to deeply consider our ethics and our failure to provide opportunities for expression that contribute to the ways we tamp down every form of identity that makes us slightly uncomfortable.
Albany’s problems are clearly not new, neither are some of its residents’ occasional false sense of moral authority and superiority. Likewise, many of Albany’s key leaders are not new, neither is their failure to develop and execute inclusive and truly visionary plans and policies that embrace everyone and not just a select few. Several of these folks have served on boards for 10-plus years and somehow still rule over what some may call a modern plantation where folks are stuck in their ways and resist a semblance of progress and change.
This resistance is demonstrated further in the perpetual will to control things. Our leaders’ incessant commitment to control and will to self-righteously judge is expressed even through a sagging pants ordinance that only pushes the very youths we wish to save further away from our collective, all because of a fashion choice. In addition, we see a resistance to considering modes of public safety that extend beyond police and sheriffs. For so long, these law enforcement officers have been the only form of public safety people know. Yet if we dare to imagine, we can certainly come up with a host of avenues to address Albany’s public safety issues and seemingly perpetual problems with violence and crime.
As a collective, one that I hope wants to efficiently and effectively deal with crime, we must begin more seriously asking the question of what it actually means to feel safe and secure. Many of us want to move away from a world where we place superficial bandages on as a temporary remedy. We must ask, and really critically ask, what does justice mean beyond simply throwing someone in jail and throwing away the key? What if we instead consider how we can restore communities that have been harmed for decades?
We must ask what it means to heal a community that has had to deal with racism and classism through red-lining, through slumlords, and through floods that impact some areas more than others. We must also ask the harder questions that test our sense of compassion and understanding. We must ask if forcing someone to potentially pay a hefty ticket and spend hours in court for marijuana or sagging pants actually helps or if these types of laws, given their history and origins, further cause divisions and harm.
As an occasional failure myself, I understand what it takes to have grit and to climb once again and fight another day. It can be uncomfortable and even earthshattering. And I am not alone. So many of us have worked with governments, children and community leaders alike to compel sustainable and thoughtful programs and institutions that go beyond reinventing the wheel, but instead can with proper support transport us beyond the stars with rockets at our backs.
Albany is at a critical juncture where we, as its residents, must be committed to dreaming again while also releasing some of the things that have held us back. The goals we develop must embrace those people who have for ages been marginalized and treated as second-class citizens. The tragedy of Albany should no longer be its failure to dream and to have visionary goals.
That said, if we join together in unity and begin to see everyone as deserving of a chance to thrive and create, maybe the next time someone visits, they will know Albany as the city that aims high and possesses pride and hope in its people, especially its youths, who have had to deal with the failures of a city that seems to provide “the good life” for a select few and even then, mostly in name alone.
