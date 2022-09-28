I follow polls. I study polls. I look to polls for insight into how people outside my immediate circle might be thinking about things.

But no, I do not trust polls. If you trust something you put faith in it. Trust implies a readiness to make decisions based on what those polls tell you, and that would be foolish, particularly this year. The ongoing chaos of Donald Trump, the Dobbs decision on abortion, the after-effects of the pandemic, the rapidly changing electorate, inflation, technology … the first challenge for pollsters is to build a sample that accurately models the likely voter pool, and with so many wildcards, that’s difficult to do with any degree of confidence this year.

