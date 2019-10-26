Following his own departure from The Albany Herald, the late Barry Levine referred to himself and other former employees of the paper as “The Albany Herald Alumni Club.”
When coming to this publication 11 years ago, I never thought I’d be doing anything else. It was what I loved to do, it was what I believed to be the best use of the talents God had given me and I had ambitions of being an editor someday.
Nevertheless, I find myself joining the same club.
In those 11 years, much has changed. I have gone through moments of great joy and despair, ranging from the birth of two children and earning professional accolades, to the loss of a college classmate, co-workers and family members to Hurricane Michael. During these times, there has always been a deadline to meet and a paper to get out, and I have learned and gained more from this job than I thought I could have.
Among the many things I gained was the opportunity to achieve my childhood dream of meeting, and interviewing, an Apollo astronaut — and I’ve got the family photo to prove it. And I’ve gotten the chance to talk to Columbine High School shooting survivors.
These are among the many memories that stand out over the past 11 years, the longest time I have been anywhere in my lifetime.
Another thing I have gained from this job is learning a new appreciation for the military and more about the role it plays in building this nation to what it is. In my new role as a public affairs specialist at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, that is a mission I am looking forward to continuing.
Even with all the things that may come with a a job like this, the decision to leave The Herald was not an easy one. Even before earning my journalism degree from Georgia Southern University, working in newspapers was something I was deeply committed to and, for those who are willing to give it a chance and take the time to do it well, it’s something that can lead to professional and personal growth.
And for the naysayers out there, it really is a noble profession. A few bad apples should not define the whole bunch, and ethics in this profession do indeed exist.
The harsh reality of the matter is that, while it has always been a challenging job, recent changes in the business are not taken well by two young children who do not understand why their mother is never there. My husband — who has a full-time job himself — has become the go-to parent, while the ever-increasing demands of a journalist mom/wife have forced her to miss birthday parties, parent-teacher conferences, pediatrician visits, date nights, Bible studies, just to name a few things.
These sacrifices have come at great cost, so when this opportunity presented itself, I ultimately had to consider what was best for my boys at home. In fact, when I considered their needs above all else, the decision to leave became a much easier one.
It is a bittersweet one at the same time, because I know what I am leaving behind. It is hard to say good-bye to something you have devoted so much time and energy to, and depending on the terms of your departure, it is hard not to feel guilty about leaving your co-workers in a vulnerable state.
In my case, among them includes a mentor who has taught me a lot, given a lot of himself to this business and was eventually counting on me to take on his role one day. It is not lost on me the impact this will have on him, nor has the support he has given since the transition of this job began.
He, along with Danny Carter and Jim Hendricks, took a risk on me — and that will not be forgotten. Without them taking that chance, the personal growth I have experienced as a journalist may not have been possible.
For those on the other side just starting out, the words of wisdom I might give are to always do your best — and to put your game face on. There is a rough road ahead.