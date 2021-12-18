A melody out of season wafted through the winter air on a mild Monday afternoon, rising through nearby pines as its hauntingly beautiful tones slowly dissipated.
It was a melody out of season because, after all, this is when we look toward the Christmas holidays, a time reserved for yuletide merriment and good will. We sing songs of jingling bells, silent nights, brilliant stars, angelic choirs and gift-bearing magi. We sing and play music that reminds us of fond experiences from childhood, our love for family and friends, even for strangers. We sing of being together in celebration of a child who, in adulthood, changed the world.
Many of those beloved tunes, however, have an underlying melancholy, a realization that our fondest memories perhaps are sifted by nostalgia to expel unpleasant aspects that are best forgotten and not dwelled upon.
This poignant melody out of season certainly was filled with such melancholy, bravely played by a lone bugler beneath a sky softened by the gentler sun of winter and attendant wisps of clouds. The soft, dulcet tones were elegant yet firm responses to the sharp reports of seven rifles fired three times each into those same skies by American soldiers, dressed in their best for a solemn demonstration of honor.
That duty, carried out in silence and respect, included presenting the family of a fellow soldier with a banner of scarlet, white and navy blue, folded expertly into a tightly formed triangle — the flag that moments earlier had draped over a casket.
Scarlet and white were colors often worn by the man being honored. He had traded his Army fatigues nearly 70 years ago to become a celebrated school teacher. Six decades ago, he began donning a bright red suit and white beard for biannual journeys from Albany to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. He and his supporters carried gifts and donations, and “Santa Joe,” in full St. Nick regalia, handed out Christmas gifts to young patients fighting for their survival against childhood cancers.
I met Joe Farris in the 1980s when I was working on a Christmastime newspaper series about folks who did good deeds just for the sake of helping others. We became friends after that, calling each other often on the phone. Every call ended the same way. Joe told me that my wife, Cheryl, and I were in his prayers every day, and that he loved us. I told him we loved him, that we prayed for him, too, and that I appreciated his prayers, especially because I was pretty sure he had really strong connections “up yonder.”
Joe never talked to me about his experiences in the Army, but he proved to be a true warrior his entire life. His call to arms was to do all he could to help eradicate childhood cancers, and to offer hope and some measure of joy to children who were fighting for their lives against relentless diseases.
Over the years, for articles and columns, he told me of the progress that had been made since he began working in the 1950s on behalf of St. Jude, when the hospital was still just an idea in the head of its founder, entertainer Danny Thomas. Joe, one of the first ALSAC volunteers, took some pride that Thomas came to call him “little brother.”
He told me many times that he would continue his work as long as he was able. He kept that promise, even after his own health woes forced him to give up his July and December trips to St. Jude in 2016. He had made 104 of them by that time.
Joe Farris, I knew from the first, was, and always would be, a man of his word, a precious rarity in this world. Earlier this year, he was recognized as the St. Jude Volunteer of the Year. As mentioned on the St. Jude Inspire blog, Rick Shadyac, president and CEO of ALSAC, told Joe: “Of the millions who’ve answered Danny’s call over the years, you truly stand out as remarkable. You have created a legacy of support at St. Jude. And we are deeply grateful for all you’ve done.”
Indeed, everyone who met Joe or who knows of his work should be deeply grateful for his dedication to improving the lives of children here and throughout the world. We talk of loving even strangers. Joe lived that love.
He did all he could to make life better for others in 92 years that were well-lived. I’m not sure there are many of us about whom such could be said when we have passed. It is a fine legacy for a remarkable, caring man who bestowed the biggest honor he could have upon me when he called me “Brother Jim” to open each phone call and each time he saw me.
Speaking of brothers, I can’t help but believe Joe was met by a dear old friend that November day when he left us. And I believe there was a joyful, celebratory melody augmented by angelic voices that was decidedly in season with the occasion.
No, I wouldn’t be surprised at all to someday learn that Danny Thomas pulled a few heavenly strings and was waiting there by the big gate to give Joe a huge hug and, to say, “Welcome home, little brother. Welcome home.”
