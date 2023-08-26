...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated locations may see heat indices
around 113 or more.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated locations may see heat indices
around 113 or more.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Then-15-year-old Joann Christian of Albany, third from left, stands in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial during the Aug. 28, 1963 March on Washington. She was joined by her mother, Dessie Christian, second from left, her sister, Deloris (holding sign) and 11-year-old Marion Gaines of Albany seated on the ground.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These remarks were read during Albany’s 60th Anniversary of The March on Washington program on Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church
My name is Joann Christian Mants; I am writing you from White Hall, between Selma and Montgomery, Ala., where I now live. But you should know I’m an Albany native who grew up on Holloway at Newton Road, near Six Points, where my entire family was active in the Albany Movement. By age 16, police had hauled me to jail 17 times. After one arrest, officers dragged and brutally beat me, as Albany Police Chief Laurie Pritchett looked on. Still, I have no regrets. It was the price of freedom — the cost of killing Jim Crow, who refused to let us vote, march, swim, dine freely, check out a library book, and wanted only to make relevant what was irrelevant: skin color.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joann Christian Mants is one of six black females who desegregated all-white Albany High School in the fall of 1964. After the ‘61-’62 Albany Movement, she protested segregation in St. Augustine, Fla., where Dr. Martin Luther King leveraged passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. She married Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee Field Secretary Bob Mants and is the mother of three adult children.