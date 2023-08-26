mants col.jpg

Then-15-year-old Joann Christian of Albany, third from left, stands in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial during the Aug. 28, 1963 March on Washington. She was joined by her mother, Dessie Christian, second from left, her sister, Deloris (holding sign) and 11-year-old Marion Gaines of Albany seated on the ground.

 Photo Courtesy of Joann Christian Mants

EDITOR’S NOTE: These remarks were read during Albany’s 60th Anniversary of The March on Washington program on Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church

My name is Joann Christian Mants; I am writing you from White Hall, between Selma and Montgomery, Ala., where I now live. But you should know I’m an Albany native who grew up on Holloway at Newton Road, near Six Points, where my entire family was active in the Albany Movement. By age 16, police had hauled me to jail 17 times. After one arrest, officers dragged and brutally beat me, as Albany Police Chief Laurie Pritchett looked on. Still, I have no regrets. It was the price of freedom — the cost of killing Jim Crow, who refused to let us vote, march, swim, dine freely, check out a library book, and wanted only to make relevant what was irrelevant: skin color.

Joann Christian Mants is one of six black females who desegregated all-white Albany High School in the fall of 1964. After the ‘61-’62 Albany Movement, she protested segregation in St. Augustine, Fla., where Dr. Martin Luther King leveraged passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964. She married Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee Field Secretary Bob Mants and is the mother of three adult children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags