Who would have thought that a pinky finger could create a pandemic? Yet you can put more than 250,000 coronaviruses across the tip of that pinky finger, all ready to infect the body if one of them touches your eye, nose or mouth. Amazing that this infinitesimally small little piece of RNA known as SARS-CoV-2 has wreaked far more havoc to Albany than any of the flooding, tornadoes or hurricane disasters that have hit our community over the past few decades.
Never in our lives has Albany experienced an event that has caused such disruption to our health, culture and financial well-being. And we cannot even hug each other. I must confess that at times, I have let my head hang low in despair, thinking, “What can we do?” But the community of Albany, where I have lived and cared for patients for more than 35 years, has always found a way to overcome disasters, and even with COVID-19, we know exactly what to do: Keep doing the right thing every day until we beat this virus together.
I personally disagree with our governor’s decision to open non-essential businesses in Georgia this week. I agree with experts that we first need to see our new case numbers consistently dropping, provide more testing and contact tracing, and allow time for communities and businesses to put plans in place. But the truth is that nobody knows what the right answer is, and it truly is a balancing act between public health and economic viability. The most important thing, though, is that this is one argument with the governor that I do not want to win. Despite his decision, I believe that our community can and must come together at a grassroots level to squelch COVID-19.
No one wants to see a second spike of COVID-19 cases in Albany and our surrounding communities. While public health experts are greatly concerned that a flare of the epidemic will occur, it is by no means a done deal. We are seeing in our community positive signs in our battle against the virus. The number of new cases in Dougherty County has begun to fall, and the main credit goes to our citizens in every neighborhood who are practicing social distancing, sheltering in place, and washing their hands at every turn. The governor is now loosening the reins on businesses, and he may let social distancing rules expire soon. But just because you can do something does not mean you ought to do it. For us to keep the coronavirus from getting “out of the barn,” we all need to rise above the letter of the law. The density of COVID-19 cases in Albany is still much higher than elsewhere in the country. We need to view social distancing, sheltering in place, wearing masks, and washing hands as signs of civic pride and duty for many weeks to come. Rather than dates, we need to focus on reaching benchmarks: a decline in the number of new cases for two weeks and fewer than 8 new cases per day in our area in association with widespread testing.
I applaud the group of restaurant owners who have announced that they are not re-opening their dining rooms on Monday as allowed, but are delaying until our numbers of new cases reach the recommended benchmarks and until the restaurants can establish new ways of doing business safely. Thankfully, they are focused on the long-term health of their customers, their employees and our community. Let’s support these and other businesses in our area by using drive-thru, pick-up, and delivery when practical, and going inside only when we must, always wearing a mask.
We need to get comfortable speaking up for the safety of ourselves and others. If you’re in a line with people who are getting too close together, speak up and ask everybody to spread out. If you notice employees at a business are not wearing masks, feel obligated to say something to the management. Help our local businesses and institutions understand how important it is to us that they not only give us great service, but also do their best to keep us all safe and prevent the virus from spreading.
We also need to get comfortable speaking about having COVID-19 and be mindful that if have it, we have an important personal role in keeping it from spreading. If you should develop fever and/or respiratory symptoms or had close exposure to a positive case, stay home and isolate yourself, notify your physician, and find out the best place to get tested — your doctor’s office, the Department of Public Health or Phoebe North. If you do not have a physician, you can still get tested at the Health Department. If your test comes back positive, continue to isolate as recommended by the CDC, even from those in your household. Discuss treatment options with your physician. Instead of fearing social backlash, consider it a noble obligation to tell your close contacts — people you’ve been within 6 feet of more than 10 minutes — so they can quarantine themselves and prevent the spread.
A special plea to young people: Please avoid gatherings, postpone parties, and stay 6 feet apart from others. True, by virtue of your age and good health, the virus is not likely to kill you. In fact, you may have it and not know it and pass it on to many others who might suffer or even die from it.
Finally, I ask for all those who believe in prayer to please pray and pray often. Pray for those who are sick, and for those who are tending to the sick. Pray for those working to provide us with critical services. Pray for those who are trying to make ends meet. And pray for this community of southwest Georgia.
It will not be easy, but working together, the people of Albany and southwest Georgia can defeat this coronavirus. I have walked down the halls of our hospital and have seen doctors, nurses, and other staff tirelessly working 30-hour-straight shifts, giving their all to save the lives of those infected by this epidemic. These good people, along with our first responders, those in critical services, and everyone who keeps our food and critical supplies moving, are all heroes. And they’re not just heroes in movies; they’re our neighbors.
Let’s do our part in tribute to these hero neighbors and for the common good, and be all in to keep doing the right thing each day. We know what to do. Let’s do it!
