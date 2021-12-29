Johnny Isakson was a true statesman By Paul Bacon Carlton Fletcher Author email Dec 29, 2021 Dec 29, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Sen. Johnny Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor. He put his state and country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures.My prayers go out to his wife Dianne and the Isakson family. — Paul BaconHallandale Beach, Fla. Recommended for you +21 Snacks and other food items banned in the US Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren’t welcome in most of the United States. Click for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnny Isakson Country Politics Dianne Legacy Self Statesman Prayer Carlton Fletcher Author email Follow Carlton Fletcher Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More Opinion Opinion BYRON YORK: Democrats lose Hispanic voters ... lots of them By Byron York Updated 1 hr ago 0 Local T GAMBLE: Adhering to family holiday traditions By T Gamble wtg@colliergamble.comUpdated 1 hr ago 0 Opinion Johnny Isakson was a true statesman By Paul Bacon Updated 1 hr ago 0 Opinion Americans need to learn the definition of 'socialists' By Stewart Epstein Updated 1 hr ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Latest News More than 500 new species, including colorful beetles and a 'hell heron,' discovered in 2021 South Korea 'effectively' agrees on draft with US to end Korean War Atlanta Falcons sign quarterback Matt Barkley, linebacker Jordan Brailford CDC changes to quarantine, isolation advice took local health officials by surprise » More News Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesSix Georgia cities named in report's best places to live in southBiden administration extends student loan repayment pause three more monthsLa Niña expected to dominate winter weather this seasonEnd of child tax credit a financial setback for Georgia’s working momsFletcher's final act as commissioner an act of kindness, appreciationCar owners with upcoming birthdays should keep tag system outage in mindJudge dismisses indictment of state official in fatal hit-and-run crashThird Georgia South graduating class records perfect board pass rateTifton man found guilty in 2018 murderGBI probe of embezzled Albany court funds forwarded to Georgia attorney general Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Westover vs. Baldwin Boys BasketballON THE MARKET: Moultrie home features 2 master bedrooms, bathroomsPHOTOS: Thursday games at the U-Save It Christmas ClassicI was actually in Love Actually... These actors all starred in Christmas movies as kidsPHOTOS: Lee County vs. Southeast Lauderdale Boys BasketballCounties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in GeorgiaCities with the most retireesPHOTOS: Westover vs. Cook Girls Basketball10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 20PHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Americus-Sumter Girls, Deerfield-Windsor vs. Wheeler County Boys Basketball Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: What are your plans for New Year's Eve? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: I plan to go out to a party/event with a significant other. I plan to stay in with others and celebrate at home. I plan to go to church and pray in the new year. I plan to stay home with the family and watch the ball (peach) drop on TV. I plan to gather with family/friends at their home. I haven't made plans... yet. I'm not planning anything special. Just a normal evening at home. I have something planned that's not listed. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.