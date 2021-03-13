As I sit here to pen this article, my mind ponders the frequent news that is coming from our state Capitol on House Bill 531. One can only ruminate as to why this is such a pressing matter for our legislators to work vigorously to make changes to our voting laws.
Prior to this session, there were not as many bills presented to address our voting rights. Per the Salon Newspaper: “The GOP has filed over 253 voter suppressions bills in 43 states. In this 2021 Georgia session alone, approximately 22 bills were filed by Republicans aligned with voter suppression.”
You may ask the question: Why so many bills to address our voting rights during this state session? Let me shift your thoughts back to the Georgia elections on Nov. 3, 2020 and the runoff of Jan. 5. A record number of Georgia voters turned out to vote and handed the presidential victory to Joe Biden.
The Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff additionally scored victories in U.S. Senate races and turned Georgia blue, which was a major feat. Georgia has not been considered a blue state since 1992.
The introduction of HB 531 and its passage in the Georgia House of Representatives limits the vote of people of color and those of low wealth. If you will reflect back, never has there been such a flurry of angst in recent years for changing our voting laws.
“Bad officials are elected by good people that don’t vote,” George Jean Nathan said.
HB 531 is headed to the Senate for approval, and the Senate already has its own version of the bill, SB 241, which is headed to the House of Representative.
Here are some of the things that HB 531 could mean to you, the citizens:
1. Require a government-issued photo ID to request an absentee ballot. Types of IDs required include a state driver’s license or government-issued ID. Please note that a photo ID is already required to vote in person. Now if you are voting via absentee ballot, this must be submitted.
2. Limit the number of drop boxes during early voting. The requirement is now one box per 100,000 voters. These boxes must be kept indoors and be inaccessible if the building is closed.
3. Anyone giving food or drink to any voter waiting in line within 150 feet of the polling place now becomes a misdemeanor.
4. You will no longer receive an unsolicited absentee ballot request forms in the mail. Absentee ballots will be sent only four weeks before the election.
5. Only authorized relatives or those signing by helping an illiterate or physically disabled voter may apply on their behalf for an absentee ballot application.
6. Early voting has been shortened to 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. And weekend voting would be limited to the second Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. before the election, with counties being given the option of choosing the third Saturday or third Sunday before an Election Day as another weekend day voting. (You may ask the reason for these changes. Well, simply stated, traditionally Sunday is a very popular day for voters to turn out to the polls. The traditional “ Souls to the Polls” on Sunday would be eliminated.)
This event provided rides to the polls for those who didn’t have transportation and as a means to vote early in person. Also, the essential workers will now have more difficulty voting early because of the changed hours. Is this how we reciprocate to our essential workers who withstood the challenges of working in the midst of a pandemic before any type of vaccines were available? They actually worked and assured us that we had essential services available.
7. Provisional ballots cast in the wrong precinct would not be counted and therefore disqualified.
8. Election superintendents and boards of registrars would no longer be allowed to accept funding grants to assist them with all of their staffing needs or other needs from any entity except government authorities.
House Bill 531 has 66 pages, and the vote was 97 yeas and 72 nays. It is your responsibility to know how your state representative voted.
I’m sure we have not witnessed the end of this voting dilemma. Susan B. Anthony stated, “Someone voted for your right to vote, use it.” Hold your state legislator accountable for impeding our ability to vote early with unnecessary added obstacles. These same legislators — our state representatives and state senators — will face re-elections in 2022. Let your voice be heard via the ballot.
