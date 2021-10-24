Another year has passed, and we are in the month of Breast Cancer Consciousness. How are you personally contributing to the fight to help the survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease?
Each year I grow a bit weary of the massive verbal and written advertisements via television, radio, and social media about joining the fight. When will the cure happen? What are the exploratory challenges, and what type of progress has been made in the cure of the aggressive types of breast cancer? Yes, there are more drugs with side effects, but has a cure really been established?
These drugs may extend the lives of the survivors and may enhance their ability to live a full life. The complaints they shared are fatigue of varying degrees and distinct levels of intensity on certain days. The brain fog, muscle and bone pain in the aftermath must be managed.
Breast cancer does not discriminate based on age, sex, race, gender or ethnicity. Anyone could potentially develop it, particularly if they have certain risk factors, such as genetic factors, overweight, unhealthy lifestyles, hormonal therapy, smoking and family history.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among U.S. women and is the second-leading cause of death among women after lung cancer. The Breast Cancer Facts & Figures report provides statistics about the occurrence of breast cancer, as well as information about risk factors, prevention, early detection and treatment.
There remain available numerous products for recovery assistance after a mastectomy, caregiver resources, products, and clinical trials.
We must take the battle directly to the people and start instruction, guidance, sharing and engagement of the public at an earlier age. At least quarterly, a message could be delivered from the churches to their congregations about breast cancer and all types of cancer consciousness. Being vigilant and knowing the early signs of any type of cancer are the most successful weapons in the fight. Essentially, check, assess and know your body. The statistics state that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer, per the American Cancer Society. These are very staggering and sobering facts.
One such community in Maryland took the lead by educating ordinary people without any health care background to assist with the fight for the cure and massive education. The attendees complete a thorough 13-week training and certification process to become community health advisors. This approach is designed to meet the people in their daily walks of life. The advisors incorporate spiritual themes and relevant scripture into a three-part workshops on breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer prevention and screening. Church members voluntarily register for the workshops, which take place at the church outside of regular church services. These programs housed either at home, church, school or on the job. Advocacy is everyone’s job.
Presenters are equipped with the knowledge and understanding to increase perception not only about breast cancer, but colorectal, lung and prostate cancer. All research shows that early screening is essential to early detection.
When asked to give a donation for breast cancer research, ascertain that the organization is reputable and accountable with their funds. Research is painstakingly slow unless, as in the case of the COVID-19 virus, it’s used to alleviate a pandemic.
Albeit, trial and error, meticulous data, review and analysis, clinical trials experiments must occur successfully before the drug reaches the market to save lives.
Breast, prostate and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers identified. It is crucial to momentarily question your family members and know your health history. Conversation surrounding health and the frequencies of illness combined with the types of medical issue in your family may contribute to early screening for specific diseases. I am championing the fight in memory of my sister, Janice.
Fighting for the cure and education is forever my mantra.
