Wildfires, hurricanes, the delta variant, supply shortages, economic worries, election fatigue, geo-political unrest: Over the past two years, we’ve gone nine rounds with the universe. I think it’s safe to say, as the holiday season approaches, that we’d all like our two front teeth back, thank you very much.
But in this time of personal exhaustion, overload, and grief, nonprofit organizations have been stepping up, doubling down, and breaking new ground to mitigate hardships as they arise — providing direct relief in terms of hunger and health care, respite from the storm in the form of arts and greenspace, and much more — even as they struggle with hardships of their own.
That’s why this year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday, which took place on Nov. 30, was more important than ever — and why we needed everyone to help spread #GAgenerosity by donating, volunteering, and sharing this celebration of giving back. The need was all the more apparent as we had a record number of nonprofits participating — 1,138, 100-plus more than in 2020. #GAgenerousity showed with preliminary results of $4 million being raised by more than 15,000 donors, with the final results still being tabulated. For those who didn’t give, there’s still the chance to support your favorite nonprofits before the end of the year.
Individually, it is easy to give in to anxiety, depression, rage, and apathy when faced with a list of problems that seems all too big to tackle. But even in the worst of times, giving back — supporting work that makes a difference — can help us feel better about ourselves and our world.
It’s been proven that, even in the face of complex challenges, simple acts can improve our mood, our health and our outlook. Take smiling: A newly released study substantiates the evidence that smiling improves your mood, relieves stress, boosts the immune system, lowers blood pressure, releases feel-good hormones, makes you more attractive to others, and is contagious — helping others change their own circumstances. All this, just from moving a few facial muscles.
If this simple, individual act of positivity — a smile — can have such a profound effect, imagine what an international positivity movement could do. There are plenty of problems to chew on, but if we each do one simple thing within our power — whether that’s giving, volunteering, or sharing stories of recovery, hope, love, and respect — we can contribute to meaningful, immediate and lasting solutions.
Georgia’s nonprofit sector, missing front teeth and all, was all smiles on Nov. 30, and we want to spread that cheer into the new year. We hope you’ll be smiling back and encouraging everyone you know to give and to spread #GAgenerosity themselves throughout the rest of the holiday season. The chance to give is ongoing, and gifts of all sizes can make an impact. (The official giving platform of GAgives, GAgives.org, makes it easy to do both.)
Remember: Research shows smiling makes you more attractive. Ahh — there you go. You look amazing, Georgia.
