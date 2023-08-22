...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend Florida and
south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
“Proof That One Life Can Change the World.” The headline of a recent New York Times column drew me in and did not disappoint.
The article was about Father Charles Strobel, a Nashville legend. The columnist, Margaret Renkl, writes about Strobel: “What he understood is the difference between charity and community — a difference founded in kinship, in recognizing that we all fall down, that sometimes it takes another hand to pull us up again.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York. She is on the board of the University of Mary and can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.