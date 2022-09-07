The United States government now mandates pregnancy. That’s what California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier said on Women’s Equality Day (Aug. 26) at the University of California San Francisco Mission Bay.

Her exact words were, “The fact that we have a government now on a federal level that is mandating pregnancy — government-mandated pregnancy — flies in the face of every personal freedom on which our country is founded.”

Kathryn Jean Lopez is a senior fellow at the National Review Institute and editor-at-large of National Review.

