Claudia is a truck driver in Georgia. She is running transportation logistics on a movie being filmed here. The movie, “Possum Trot,” is a true story about the foster care and adoption of black children who suffered unspeakable trauma in their young lives. Claudia knows that experience all too well. At one point, sharing her story on the set, she said she remembers being so skinny from malnutrition that “I could feel my bones. It’s a real thing.”

At night, while working on the movie set, Claudia discovered an envelope that she didn’t realize she had at home: Papers that had been sent to her late mother of Claudia’s files while she was being watched by the courts. Social workers wrote that young Claudia must have been intellectually disabled — they deemed this the only possible explanation for her strange behavior.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute and editor-at-large of National Review magazine. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

Tags

More Opinion

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated