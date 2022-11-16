Among the most shameful events of the midterm election season this year has been the rumor-mongering and conspiracy-theorizing about what lurid things could have led to the attack on Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband. A man was attacked in his home by someone who wanted to attack his wife.

Instead of condemning the violence, some Republican politicians made jokes. Democrats, of course, made matters worse by blaming the violence on the right. How about we all turn down the temperature and see one another as human beings who have differences?

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and chair of Cardinal Dolan's pro-life commission in New York. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

