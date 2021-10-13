Seventy-five years ago, President Truman signed the National School Lunch Act, forming the National School Lunch Program, which — in turn — paved the way for the creation of other programs like school breakfast, after-school meals, summer meals, and more. School nutrition programs play a massive role in ensuring our students are ready to learn.
Across the country, 30 million kids participate in the school lunch program, including more than 1 million students in Georgia.
Yet, this year, school nutrition professionals are facing an immense set of challenges, including supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, as the pandemic continues.
Despite these obstacles, school nutrition workers continue to collaborate with principals, teachers and other school staff to get kids the food they need, providing critical support in this ever-changing school year.
This National School Lunch Week, we recognize those leaders who are behind the scenes, making decisions to help staff and students stay safe, healthy and nourished. You help guarantee kids are healthy and ready to learn, and provide a constant in these challenging times. Feeding kids today is one of the smartest investments we can make to ensure they’re ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.
Thank you for fueling Georgia’s students.
Eleni Towns
Washington, D.C.
Eleni Towns is associate director of No Kid Hungry.
