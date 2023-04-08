EDITOR'S NOTE: The following column first appeared in The Washington Examiner. It is reprinted with permission.

The Manhattan grand jury indictment of former President Trump says far more about the state of America’s justice system than it does about a former U.S. president.

Kelly Loeffler is a former U.S. senator from Georgia and the founder and chairwoman of Greater Georgia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More Opinion