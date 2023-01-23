Editor's Note: The following is adapted from Rep. Ken Buck’s new book "Crushed: Big Tech’s War on Free Speech."

The first brilliant idea Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page had was to “crawl” — and trawl — the World Wide Web. Using spiders, it would copy what it found, create vast databases of web content, and then “index” that content, evaluating it for relevancy against search queries. The logic rules driving those relevance evaluations are known as the Google algorithm.

