In full disclosure, I’m a little biased when it comes to Albany State University. As we wrap up ASU’s Homecoming Week festivities, I will state for the record that I think that ASU’s Homecoming is one of the most enjoyable times of the year.
But my support, and the community’s support of ASU, should be deeper than that. Yes, while homecoming activities are fun, and reconnecting with old friends and classmates is one of the highlights of the year, it’s the relationship that’s been forged between the Dougherty County School System and the university that undergirds my appreciation and gratefulness for such a willing educational partner right here in our own community.
Let’s stop and take a moment to really appreciate what we have when we think about ASU and its commitment to our community. It contributes more than $180 million to the local economy and helps stabilize our work force by pumping well-prepared and capable graduates into high-demand career fields. From their work to address nurse and teacher shortages, to providing highly skilled graduates in fields from computer science to logistics, ASU is working to address current work force demands and produce graduates ready for the work force of the future. ASU is rooted in our community through programs that work to protect the environment, provide support to at-risk youths and create internship opportunities for students.
The DCSS recently partnered with the university with an innovative teaching residency program for the university’s education majors to provide them with real-world, applied teaching experience in our schools, with the goal of hiring those talented future educators to join our classrooms across the district. Beyond that, ASU students and groups have provided support to our schools by, among other things, tutoring, mentoring, and helping us push our message of early literacy by emphasizing its importance among our youngest students.
Additionally, thanks to the dual enrollment program, our high school students and Commodore Conyers College and Career (4C) Academy students can take college courses at ASU, with many graduating with an associate’s degree as they finish high school.
Yes, I’m grateful for President Fedrick and her administration’s willingness to partner with the district in new and creative ways. There is an inexorable link between our two organizations, and our community is the beneficiary of that relationship.
So, with that, let’s all join the “ASU RAMily” and support our local university in whatever way we can, not for just a weekend but throughout the year.
Go Rams!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.