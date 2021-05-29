Summer is right around the corner, and the law enforcement agencies in our community know that usually brings an increase in crime. Often, the increase in crime is attributed to youths who are out of school and have nothing constructive to do.
That’s why the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Dougherty School System Police and others to operate a supper program for local youths for the past 20 years.
Now, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Police Department, and the Dougherty County School System Police Department have joined forces to create the Albany/Dougherty Youth Unit. The mission of the unit is to provide a safe, exceptional enrichment environment and offer leadership development opportunities to young people ages 8 to 18 in Albany/Dougherty County. Together, we will conduct a summer camp for more than 100 local youngsters.
The Albany-Dougherty Youth Unit Summer Camp Program is a continuation of one of the most comprehensive youth programs in the south Georgia area. This summer program offers diversity of both education and recreation that will enrich and enhance the lives of the children participating in the program. This year the students will attend sessions on gangs, violence, peer influence, bullying, drugs, alcohol, social and emotional learning, STEM, CPR, drones, robotics and the list goes on.
The campers also will have the opportunity to take several field trips, such as the movie theater, Star Dust Skating, Rigby’s Water Park (in Warner Robins) and our upcoming ninth- and 10th-graders will have the opportunity to visit two historically black college campuses.
As many of you know, my career with the Sheriff’s Office has focused a great deal on working with youths. I have taught thousands of character education classes, spent countless hours in the schools, worked with hundreds of young people and their families, and even taken troubled youths into my home to let them live for a time. In my opinion, there is no better way to help strengthen and secure a community than to develop the upcoming generation of adults.
Programs like this summer camp help to create a positive relationship between the young people of this community and the men and women of law enforcement who serve it. It creates an opportunity for mentorships and friendships that may never come about by any other means. It may also provide those young people with a positive role model and a person to reach out to if they are ever in need.
The 2021 Albany/Dougherty Youth Unit Summer Program will be located at Merry Acres Middle School. It will start on June 3 and will continue for four weeks, ending on July 2. Operating hours will be Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all participants at no cost. The age for campers will range between 8-16. For more information, contact Capt. Ted Thomas at (229) 854-2022 or (229) 302-3638.
