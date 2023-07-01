I hope this article finds you and your loved ones in good health and spirits. Today, I write to you as your sheriff, not just to provide an update but also to reinforce our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community, even in the midst of the political challenges that we face not only locally but as a nation.

As we navigate through challenging times, it is essential for me to address the concerns that may arise due to the current political climate. I understand that uncertainty can breed fear and doubt, but I want to reassure you that the Office of the Sheriff remains steadfast in its duty to protect and serve you, our valued community members.

Kevin Sproul is Dougherty County’s sheriff.

