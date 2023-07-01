...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 106 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
I hope this article finds you and your loved ones in good health and spirits. Today, I write to you as your sheriff, not just to provide an update but also to reinforce our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community, even in the midst of the political challenges that we face not only locally but as a nation.
As we navigate through challenging times, it is essential for me to address the concerns that may arise due to the current political climate. I understand that uncertainty can breed fear and doubt, but I want to reassure you that the Office of the Sheriff remains steadfast in its duty to protect and serve you, our valued community members.