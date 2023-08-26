petermeyer.jpg

Kurt Petermeyer

For many, 136 years of history have clouded the reasons behind the Labor Day holiday. More than a time for cookouts, President Grover Cleveland signed legislation in 1894 that set aside the first Monday in September to recognize U.S. workers’ contributions to the nation’s strength, prosperity and well-being.

The holiday celebrates how America’s workforce has raised the nation’s standard of living and provided the labor that historically has made U.S. production the envy of the world. Backed by the organized labor movement, workers have fought and, in some cases, died for better wages, safer workplaces and paid benefits for all workers. These sacrifices fueled movements that eventually led to the creation of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in 1938 and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 1971.

Kurt Petermeyer is the OSHA regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Labor.

