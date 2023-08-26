...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
110. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 111
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated locations may see heat indices
around 113 or more.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
For many, 136 years of history have clouded the reasons behind the Labor Day holiday. More than a time for cookouts, President Grover Cleveland signed legislation in 1894 that set aside the first Monday in September to recognize U.S. workers’ contributions to the nation’s strength, prosperity and well-being.
The holiday celebrates how America’s workforce has raised the nation’s standard of living and provided the labor that historically has made U.S. production the envy of the world. Backed by the organized labor movement, workers have fought and, in some cases, died for better wages, safer workplaces and paid benefits for all workers. These sacrifices fueled movements that eventually led to the creation of the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in 1938 and its Occupational Safety and Health Administration in 1971.