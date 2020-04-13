Good morning. I hope all is well and that you and your family are in good health and spirits during these trying times. Due to current events, it looks like I won’t be able to meet as many of you in person as I had hoped. Door-to-door handshaking and community meet-and-greets are not safe or smart options right now. However, that doesn’t change the fact that I truly feel called to serve my community. I will continue to do everything I can to make that happen. I am relegated to limiting my campaign mostly to social media, signage, and direct mail -- which many of you should receive shortly.
My intention is to serve the community with integrity. As commissioner, I intend to work hard to:
-- Generate an atmosphere that improves quality of life, expands the work force, and attracts and retains business in Lee County;
-- Serve as a liaison and provide a voice for the people of Lee County. Re-implement regular town hall meetings for the residents of Redbone to access their leaders and voice their concerns;
-- Hold leadership accountable and ensure that they are spending allocated funds wisely;
-- Search for creative solutions to reduce costs when appropriate while making sure that the needs of the citizens are being met;
-- Work with community partners in and around Lee County to provide new services and improve quality of life;
-- Ensure that first responders have the support they need to do their job successfully;
-- Focus not only on solving immediate needs, but implement measures to prevent issues that may arise in the future.
I encourage feedback from everyone on their ideas and concerns for our district in Lee County. Please feel free to reach out to me any time. I am encouraged and inspired by the responses I’ve seen from our local leaders and citizens during this time of heartache and uncertainty. I have faith that we will pull through this quickly and that I will be able to shake your hand soon.
Jason Burnette,
Leesburg
Jason Burnette is running for the Redbone District 5 seat on the Lee County Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.