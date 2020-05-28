DEAR EDITOR:
The most recent news regarding the FBI’s false charges against Gen. Michael Flynn is unsettling. All charges have been dropped, but not before Flynn lost his reputation, career and house. He is left in financial ruin.
If the FBI has the audacity to destroy an innocent, highly regarded and decorated veteran, with no apologies, how far will they go to destroy an ordinary citizen like myself? How can American citizens serving on a jury trust the FBI lab to present unbiased evidence into a courtroom, when the once pristine “untouchables” are now getting their tin badges from a Cracker Jack box?
The FBI, through perception, are undermining the criminal justice system, a foundation of our society, a system they swore to uphold and defend. A pertinent question being asked by the American people is “Where does Michael Flynn go to get back his reputation?” A far more relevant question is “Where does the FBI go to get back their reputation?”
Willie Barber
Unadilla
