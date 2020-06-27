Dear Editor
Members of the Georgia Legislature have the opportunity to raise the tobacco tax, which would save lives, save millions of dollars in long-term health care costs and generate over $450 million in revenue.
The Legislature also has the overwhelming support of Georgia voters on this issue. In fact, 74.5 percent of Georgia voters are in favor of raising the tobacco tax to at least the national average, and 87 percent support implementing a commensurate tax on vaping products and e-cigarettes. Currently Georgia has the third-lowest tobacco tax in the nation.
Tobacco use is a leading cause of heart disease, the nation’s No. 1 killer. Raising tobacco taxes, including for vaping products and e-cigarettes, and discouraging tobacco use will save thousands of lives each year — and reduce the costs associated with health care and loss of productivity. In Georgia, those costs to treat tobacco-related illness exceed $600 million each year.
We urge you take this opportunity to use your power to protect the health of your community. Raise revenue by increasing tobacco taxes, save lives and improve the health of Georgians.
Kristin Kyle
Atlanta
Kristen Kyle is executive director of the American Heart Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.