On Dec. 14, 2020, seven days after the secretary of state announced that the voters of Georgia had elected Joe Bidden, state Sen. Burt Jones swore that he had been duly elected by the people of Georgia to vote for Donald Trump for president as a state elector.
Our governor and secretary of state stood up to Trump and respected the will of the people, but not state Sen. Jones. Jones flew in his father’s private plane to Washington, D.C., on the night of Jan. 5 and had dinner with Vice President Pence, trying to talk him into supporting the plan to overthrow the will of the people of Georgia and indeed the entire country on Jan. 6.
Sen. Jones has not apologized, renounced, or explained his conduct to the people of Georgia, but instead now seeks to be the state's next lieutenant governor.
Our current lieutenant governor, Geoff Duncan, thankfully will not endorse Sen. Jones because of his conduct during the last election. The independent-minded voters of Georgia, regardless of who they support for other state offices should not support someone who violated their oath of office and willingly participated in an attempt to disenfranchise the will of the majority in the last election.
Fortunately, there is a qualified alternative. A former public prosecutor, Charlie Bailey, has put those that violate the law where they belong and who stands for every citizen to be respected and treated equally under the rule of law.
Robert Finnell
Rome
