October is Family Violence Awareness Month. Many in danger are not aware of increased legal protections for victims of family and dating violence.
In 2020, Georgia Family Violence and Sexual Assault Hotlines had nearly 96,000 crisis calls, according to the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The pandemic has increased isolation and financial problems, and now so many victims are dependent on their abuser.
Having a lawyer can help victims escape the violence. Studies show that 75% of the time a victim obtains a Protective Order the violence is stopped or substantially reduced.
In July 2021, Georgia law expanded to cover victims of dating violence. The new Dating Violence Protective Act can prohibit the abuser from communicating with the survivor and coming near them. It can also require the abuser to participate in drug and alcohol treatment or family violence education classes.
Our attorneys provide free civil legal help to Georgians in 154 counties in protective order cases. Lawyers help with access to financial help including food stamps, Medicaid, child care assistance, child support services, help with housing rental assistance, and resources on divorces.
In Albany, GLSP lawyers represented 250 victims in the past year, collaborated with law enforcement, courts, and social service agencies to meet the needs of survivors and to help keep our community safer from violence. If you know someone who needs protection from domestic violence or a teenager in a dangerous dating situation, give them our number, 1-833-457-7529. Your help might save a life.
