Mr. Grant is dead on. The problem is talking to politicians about a threat to their jobs almost creates panic.
I agree we have too much government for a small county. I was in Jacksonville Fla., in the '60s when Duval County joined Jacksonville to make one of the largest cities in the country. I think it is still very successful.
I drive to Macon and note the city/county line is the same. I think the way to get the politicians' notice is to get together like-minded citizens and form a group. A PAC would be good.
We might be able to contract with government to do a study as they often seem to need done at great expense. We really do have too many chiefs, managers, and high-priced cars. Tax money savings may sound like a bad word to some. In a county/town where the tax rate is one of the highest in the state, any saving has to be a good idea. Concerned citizens will have to get with us to get our voice heard.
Mr. Grant, keep up the good work.
W. Kelvin Lane
Albany
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.