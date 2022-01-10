I appreciate Herald articles by Georgia scientists doing research on agriculture and natural resource management, including the recent "The Hot Air Surrounding Cows and Methane" by professor Darren Henry.
Unfortunately, the article gives the wrong impression about livestock and global warming. Methane produced by cows is tens of thousands times more potent as a greenhouse gas than an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide, and it alters the earth's radiation balance -- it's like adding extra down to the already warm comforter that is the earth's atmosphere.
That is why Dr. Henry's research on how to decrease methane emissions of cows is important. His research is also important and relevant because it may help local producers by improving economics of livestock nutrition. But his interpretation of the larger-scale implications of his research, i.e., "cows cool the planet," flies in the face of established global change science and is not helpful.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.