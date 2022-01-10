To the Editor:

I appreciate Herald articles by Georgia scientists doing research on agriculture and natural resource management, including the recent "The Hot Air Surrounding Cows and Methane" by professor Darren Henry.

Unfortunately, the article gives the wrong impression about livestock and global warming. Methane produced by cows is tens of thousands times more potent as a greenhouse gas than an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide, and it alters the earth's radiation balance -- it's like adding extra down to the already warm comforter that is the earth's atmosphere.

That is why Dr. Henry's research on how to decrease methane emissions of cows is important. His research is also important and relevant because it may help local producers by improving economics of livestock nutrition. But his interpretation of the larger-scale implications of his research, i.e., "cows cool the planet," flies in the face of established global change science and is not helpful.

Seth W. Bigelow

Leesburg

