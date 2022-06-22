...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING
FOR SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
High fire danger conditions are expected today over Southwest and
South Central Georgia. This will be due to several factors,
including near-record triple digit temperatures, unseasonably low
relative humidity values of 18-25 percent, and an unstable air
mass characterized by very high mixing heights. Afternoon winds
will be north to northeast at 5 to 10 mph.
Dead fuels will dry quickly. Live fuels will become stressed and
wilty.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether
you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme
caution.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Air temperatures of 101 to 103 expected this evening. On
Thursday, Air temperatures of 102 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM EDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bad news, hardly news, and wobbly news
Security measures were taken recently to whisk the president off to a fire station near his Delaware beach home. The bad news here? The chief executive required a half-dozen or so black limousines to get the job done, reminiscent of the convoy of armored vehicles flown to Hawaii to protect President Obama on his vacation there.
Democracies do not take elaborate and expensive measures to protect easily replaceable short-term leaders as if they were protecting dynasties of divinely appointed kings. President Grover Cleveland in the 1890s answered the front door of the White House himself when ordinary citizens came knocking.
Hardly news comes in the form of a big debate in northern California’s wine-growing country on whether the Russian River should be renamed. Energy would be better spent making sure no Putin-type characters try to ensconce themselves in permanent power in the Congress or White House.
An example of wobbly news is the decision to remove Robb Elementary from the local educational facility list. Unable to think of any real measures to protect children, local officials take comfort in the mere appearance of action.
