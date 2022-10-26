A con man is a person who cheats or tricks someone by gaining their trust and persuading them to believe something that is not true.
A cult leader is a person of tremendous charisma who makes followers feel loved and accepted. Cult members deeply identify with and admire their leader. “Cult Leaders are usually psychopaths with a desire for power and often take ideas from politics, religion and psychology to fulfill their purpose. They convince people to act on their behalf.”
The treasonous offense of attempting to overthrow and betray the government of one’s own country. Controlling followers to rise up against branches of government.
A terrorist is a person who uses unlawful violence and intimidation against a government (foreign or at home) and against civilians in pursuit of political aims.
It’s sad that anyone would want to take advantage of us by manipulation and telling us untruths and pitting us good citizens against each other.
“There will come a day when deceitful leaders will be gone, but our dishonor will remain forever if we follow them.” Matthew 7:15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.”
J. Lis Ray
Oconomowoc, Wis.
