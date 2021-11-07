A problem will always seem unsolvable until the work is put in to solve it.
As of 2019, 689 million people live in extreme poverty, and amid a global pandemic numbers have surely increased. In order to help downsize poverty, we as a community and a nation must work together.
I am a Borgen Project supporter. This organization spreads awareness, educates, advocates, and mobilizes citizens with the goal of downsizing poverty. I urge each reader to take a step toward a poverty-free world. It can be as simple as emailing and/or calling your leaders in support of certain bills. It is possible for congressional leaders to support poverty-reduction legislations when seven or more people contact them.
You could also meet with your congressional leaders during public discussions and voice your support for poverty-reduction efforts. Efforts such as supporting the international affairs budget holds great potential for the mission at hand. The International affairs budget, if increased, will secure global health initiatives, create more jobs for U.S citizens and advance our national security interests.
No matter how you decide to help, small efforts contribute to the overall goal of downsizing poverty. If you are interested in learning more ways to help, visit TheBorgenProject.com.
