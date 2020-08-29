Greetings Mr. Fletcher,
My name is Connell Anderson. I am 70 years old and grew up in south Georgia (Pelham). I come from a musical family and grew up listening to Fats Domino, Elvis, and Jerry Lee Lewis. Later it was Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd and others.
I read your article about the first chord you learned on the guitar and it brought back many memories. That simple chord formation is the start of two of my most favorite songs. “Can’t You See” by the Marshall Tucker Band and “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd. Both songs start with the D Chord.
But what really brought back some wonderful memories was teaching that chord as well as others to Luke Bryan. Luke lived a block and two houses from me, and one day he was riding his bike and stopped. My family and I were playing whiffle ball, and he joined right in the game. From then on out, he would come over often and just hang out. He helped look after our son, Levi, while my wife, Donna, took Summer College Courses. Donna wrote the “The Music of Love” article you published in The Herald.
We were all in the house one day, and Luke saw an old friend of mine in the corner of the living room – my old J-45 Deluxe Flattop Gibson acoustic guitar. Well, Luke was mesmerized. Immediately, he wanted to know if I would teach him how to play. Naturally, I love music and I told Luke I would teach him.
Well, Mr. Fletcher, that started a wonderful relationship with Luke. He was at our house most every night for a long time. I started Luke on that same D Chord you talked about. I asked Luke one night, “Are you practicing?” He said, “I don’t have a guitar.” Well, I looked around and saw an old guitar and said, “Luke, you can have this one.” And I gave it to him. I think he still has it. As we all know, he learned that D Chord along with many others.
Luke would come by on Sunday afternoons and we would play out on the front porch for hours. I wish I had recorded some of those sessions. Those were and still are wonderful memories for me.
I told Luke that if he ever got famous to just give me a shout-out. He did that on an interview he did with the Doobie Brothers/Luke Bryan Crossroads show. When they asked him how he learned to play guitar Luke said from an ol’ rocker guy named Connell Anderson.
Luke is a fine young man who I am grateful to have had such a musical adventure with. A mutual friend of mine and Luke’s said that Luke told him he was going to send me a vintage guitar, but I haven’t seen it yet. Well, I am 70 years old and if he is going to send it, I wish he would while I can still play it.
Thanks for the memories, Luke.
Connell Anderson
Leesburg
