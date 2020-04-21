To The Editor:
I believe that all conservatives and Republicans in the USA should return their relief checks to the federal government so that they do not become "unproductive" and "shiftless welfare recipients" and "blood-suckers" who are accepting "government handouts" and "something for nothing" as well as being "parasites" who are "overly-dependent" on being "subsidized" by the federal government, which they hate.
It is hypocritical for conservatives and Republicans to accept help from the federal government when they constantly oppose social programs which help the middle and lower classes who truly need it. They look down their noses at these people, and now they are in their shoes.
All of our allies in western Europe have federal governments which do more to help their people than the USA does. So does Canada.
To quote Al Pacino from "And Justice For All," "I have now concluded my opening statement."
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, N.Y.
