DEAR EDITOR:
To buy or not to buy, that is the question? A reporter for The Herald wrote recently, “The county has long recognized the need to operate its own morgue for years.”
If my memory is correct, Mr. (Richard) Crowdis negotiated a contract with Phoebe to use part of their morgue for a per-square-foot cost. Commissioner (Clinton) Johnson was able to get the matter tabled and asked Mr. Crowdis to go back and see if a better contract could be made, instead of asking the taxpayers to pay rent on a piece of tax-exempt property.
Mr. Crowdis came back and was able to get Phoebe (Putney Memorial Hospital) to let the county use the morgue and just pay for the utilities. Again, if my memory is correct, I also remember me, approaching Mr. (Scott) Steiner after one of the meetings and asked him if Phoebe really needed the space. His reply was, “We don’t really need it.”
I think having a morgue and only paying for the utilities is a great deal. I cannot understand the need to operate our own morgue and spending all that money. It’s sort of like we’re hoping more people will start dying, and we want a pretty place to put them. What is wrong with the current deal? Is somebody afraid that all the money we have won’t get spent? Maybe I’m wrong, but I doubt that any deceased people are complaining. Has Phoebe suddenly had such an increase that they need the space?
Of some of the 200-plus tax-exempt properties that Phoebe has, surely there are a couple that is not being used and Phoebe could donate one to the county. But the expense of building would still be there. I would hate to think that we’re going to take another peace of property off the tax rolls.
My personal take on this morgue thing is about egos. Spending some $44,000 dollars to get this ball rolling and who knows how much more to finish everything would go a long way in just paying the utilities at the current location. Somebody isn’t wearing their thinking cap on straight.
Warren Grant
Albany
