DEAR EDITOR:
I agree with Mr. Fletcher that “childbirth is the domain of women,” but we must ask by whose authority is that domain given. It is God who determined that childbirth is the domain and responsibility of women (Genesis 3:6), and with that responsibility comes freedom to choose.
In Mr. Fletcher’s article, he failed to acknowledge that there is a higher power to whom we are all responsible for our choices. A woman can choose to violate God’s law, but consequences are attached. According to scripture, she can make her choice, but she cannot choose her consequences. Pregnancy is the union of a sperm and an egg, which always results in the creation of human life. Circumstances of this union are not always in keeping with God’s plan for how conception should be achieved. A woman may not always choose the scenario of her pregnancy, i.e. rape or incest, but the value given the life of the fetus is not her choice to make. That choice is God’s, and He has deemed that all human life is fearfully and wonderfully made in His image (Genesis 1:26-27, Psalm 139:14).
As a woman and a supporter of Pro-Life, I support a woman’s right to choose. God gives us the free will to choose between life or abortion, between sexual promiscuity and sexual purity within marriage. Whereas we have the right to choose our path, we also deserve to know the truth and the possible consequences of those choices. The choice of whether or not to have an abortion should not be limited to the moment you find out you are pregnant. I believe a woman should contemplate the possibility of pregnancy and the gravity of life versus abortion prior to her decision to have sex.
Abortion is not in keeping with God’s plan for created human life. It is a choice to murder and shed innocent blood. Abortion is a sin against God and the body, God’s temple. Because God is love, he has made a way for forgiveness and restoration. If you have had an abortion or participated in the termination of a pregnancy, there is hope through Jesus Christ.
God gives us the freedom to make wrong choices in our ignorance. He also gives us the choice to accept His forgiveness, hope and life. Choose life for yourself through Jesus, and choose life for your baby.
Wanda Mitchell
Albany
