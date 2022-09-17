Dear Editor,

Thousands of Americans, especially veterans, suffer from serious conditions such as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury. For many of these people, a trained service dog is a life-saving means of recovery and their best hope to continue a normal life. September is National Service Dog Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and showing appreciation for the extraordinary work service dogs do every day for the people in their care. However, it’s also an opportunity to familiarize yourself with service dog etiquette.

