Maybe 15 years ago, you would have written an editorial asking, "Why in hell do two men or two women want to get married to each other?" Your opinion would have been straight down the centerline of Main Street America. But that was then, and this is now. That issue has largely become a non-issue.
Similarly, maybe 50 years ago, the honorific Ms. appeared. I can remember people boiling over to say, "What's wrong with Mr., Miss, and Mrs., like it's always been?" Again, now a non-issue.
So last Sunday you wrote to belittle people who are grappling with gender identity, specifically with its expression in language. They may be a very small percentage of the population, but the issue with which they are grappling is, for them, very real. One could delve into the science of the X and Y chromosomes and the genes on the X or Y chromosomes that express certain characteristics of male or female; the science there is too complicated for me, except to know that the research is ongoing. But for some folks, it is very real. You dismissed all that, with cheap humor.
This may be a generational issue: Lots of younger folks have moved on. But just as if 10 or 15 years ago you had written a piece ridiculing gay marriage and regretted it now, in a few years you may look back on what you've written today and not be pleased.
I taught in public high schools. On several occasions I had to pull kids out into the corridor and tell them to pick on someone their own size. I'm doing that again, now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.